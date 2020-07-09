South Dakota National Guard units return from European deployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 100 South Dakota National Guard soldiers are back in the United States after a deployment to Europe.

Soldiers from the state’s Alpha Battery, 1- 147th Field Artillery Battalion and 147th Forward Support Company returned on Wednesday after a 10-month deployment, according to the South Dakota National Guard’s Public Affairs Office.

The units arrived at Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will spend the next several weeks completing demobilization requirements before returning to South Dakota.

Officials say the units deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which builds readiness and enhances bonds with allies using multinational training events in Bulgaria, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Romania.

The Aberdeen-based Alpha Battery is equipped with the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, and provides artillery support to a brigade, division, corps or coalition task force. The Watertown-based Forward Support Company is a multi-functional logistics unit which provides supply and maintenance support.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.