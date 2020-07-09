South Dakota State Penitentiary inmates give back through fundraising program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While serving time, inmates at the South Dakota State Penitentiary are also doing something else: giving back.

A unique fundraiser at the State Penitentiary is allowing inmates to use their commissary funds to purchase pizza and donate a few extra bucks to a charity in town.

Places like the Center for Hope, Feeding South Dakota, The Teddy Bear Den, and The Bishop Dudley House have been beneficiaries of inmate charity.

