Big Ten limits fall sports to conference only

(WTVG)
By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cancellations continue amid the Coronavirus pandemic in the world of sports as the Big Ten conference announced this afternoon that their fall sports will play in conference competition only. 

This includes men’s and women’s cross country and soccer, field hockey, volleyball and football. 

This decision will halt the Jackrabbit football team from visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers in week two of their season on September 19th.

The Jackrabbits have a good track record playing against Big Ten teams as they almost beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers last year in Minneapolis.

This decision also cancels the instate rivalry game in Iowa, as Iowa State is in the Big 12 and the Hawkeyes are in the Big Ten.

The Big Ten says this decision is based on medical advice and in a statement they said, “By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.”

