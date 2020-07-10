Canaries beat Saints in high scoring affair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries were back in action Thursday as they took on the St. Paul Saints.

The Saints were the home team in this one as it was scoreless through three innings, but not for long after that.

The Canaries racked up three runs in the top of the third and the Saints responded with four.

The game was back and forth, Sioux Falls native Logan Landon hit a two-run homerun in the fourth making it 5-4.

Ultimately, it was the Canaries who would sneak out a victory winning 12-11.

The Canaries will return to the birdcage Friday, July 10th to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

