Advertisement

Canaries beat Saints in high scoring affair

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Canaries were back in action Thursday as they took on the St. Paul Saints.

The Saints were the home team in this one as it was scoreless through three innings, but not for long after that.

The Canaries racked up three runs in the top of the third and the Saints responded with four.

The game was back and forth, Sioux Falls native Logan Landon hit a two-run homerun in the fourth making it 5-4.

Ultimately, it was the Canaries who would sneak out a victory winning 12-11.

The Canaries will return to the birdcage Friday, July 10th to take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
Cooper Seamer has the top plays from June 29th-July 5th

Sports

Landon enjoying being a Canaries player as Birds win again

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
Canaries beat Saints for second straight game as road team as Sioux Falls native Logan Landon is enjoying playing for his hometown team

Sports

Round 2 of Dakotas Tour at Yankton

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:31 AM CDT
Fox Run Head Golf Pro Matt Drake is enjoying having the Dakotas Tour in Yankton

Sports

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, July 7th, 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:34 PM CDT
10pm Sportscast July 7th, 2020

Latest News

Sports

10pm Sportscast Monday, July 6th

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Monday, July 6th

Baseball

Saints take rubber game and opening series from Canaries

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:17 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Birds drop Sunday series finale 7-4

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Saints Slam Canaries

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Birds take first loss 14-3

Sports

43rd Ringneck Softball Tournament Begins

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:31 PM CDT
121 teams from six states in town this weekend

Sports

Canaries Batter Saints On Opening Day

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Zach Borg
Sioux Falls clubs four homeruns to win 2020 opener 9-4