Advertisement

Corona Help SF continues to help community during pandemic

Back in March, a group of churches around Sioux Falls banded together to help people during the pandemic. Now four months later we're checking in on them to see how things are going.
Back in March, a group of churches around Sioux Falls banded together to help people during the pandemic. Now four months later we're checking in on them to see how things are going.(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Back in March, a group of churches around Sioux Falls banded together to help people during the pandemic. Now four months later we're checking in on them to see how things are going.

Coronahelpsf.com was launched by the Empower Church Network,” which is made up of around 45 churches who wanted to alleviate some stress during an uncertain time. The website was created to provide meals and help distribute necessities to those who’ve been financially affected by the pandemic.

“It’s been very busy you know we’ve made about 4,500 deliveries of supplies and then we’ve been doing the community food distribution twice a week over the last four months as well,” said Pastor Rich Merkouris, King of Glory Church.

The goal was to provide a one-stop-shop during the pandemic.

“We’ve heard from people that they’ve really appreciated seeing the collaboration of churches working together. But not just churches, but really businesses having an opportunity to work together as well as non-profits. So it also provides a centralized way for us to make sure that there wasn’t a duplication of services and we could meet the needs here in the community,” said Pastor Merkouris.

Although some restrictions have been lifted, Pastor Merkouris says there's still a need in the Sioux Falls community.

“We continue to see weekly phone calls for supplies, whether that be diapers, whether that be hygiene products, whatever that might be. And also, just last week we served over 1,000 different households at the community food distribution. Not everybody has returned back to normal yet. Some have returned to some hours, but not full-time hours yet,” said Pastor Merkouris.

Pastor Merkouris is grateful for all the volunteers and those who've donated. So far they've raised over $200,000.

“We didn’t really know exactly what we were doing, but now we’ve basically fine-tuned, you know how do we connect with the people that need the supplies and then also a partnership with the Helpline and using the services that already exists has been really helpful,” said Pastor Merkouris.

The organization plans to eventually transition their services over to organizations that already provide services on a regular basis.

Those who still need assistance or want to volunteer can visit www.coronahelpsf.com or call the 2-1-1 Helpline Center.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota voters to decide on two marijuana items on 2020 ballot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
South Dakota voters will decide two Marijuana related ballot issues this November.

News

Augustana prepares for students’ return

Updated: 8 hours ago
The big question right now is, what will school look like come this Fall?

News

Authorities find body of missing Hughes County deputy

Updated: 9 hours ago
Authorities say 37-year-old Lee Weber’s body was found on Thursday, almost a week after he went missing.

News

AG rules Day County deputy-involved shooting justified

Updated: 12 hours ago
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has ruled a Day County deputy-involved shooting of a Webster man in June justified.

Latest News

National

Justices rule swath of Oklahoma remains tribal reservation

Updated: 12 hours ago
The court's 5-4 decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, means that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indian defendants in parts of Oklahoma that include most of Tulsa.

News

Noem says she is not interested in 2024 presidential run

Updated: 16 hours ago
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she is not interested in running for president in 2024 and would rather stay in South Dakota.

News

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives in South Dakota; death total surpasses 100

Updated: 16 hours ago
Authorities say three more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, as the death total in the state surpassed 100 Thursday.

News

South Dakota National Guard units return from European deployment

Updated: 18 hours ago
Over 100 South Dakota National Guard soldiers are back in the United States after a deployment to Europe.

News

Continued unemployment claims see slight drop, initial claims creep upwards in South Dakota

Updated: 18 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims saw a slight uptick while continued claims dropped slightly in South Dakota’s latest jobs reports.

News

South Dakota expands unclaimed property recovery program

Updated: 18 hours ago
Many folks across South Dakota may soon be getting a check in the mail, for money they do not even realize they are owed.