Corona Help SF continues to help community during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Back in March, a group of churches around Sioux Falls banded together to help people during the pandemic. Now four months later we're checking in on them to see how things are going.

Coronahelpsf.com was launched by the Empower Church Network,” which is made up of around 45 churches who wanted to alleviate some stress during an uncertain time. The website was created to provide meals and help distribute necessities to those who’ve been financially affected by the pandemic.

“It’s been very busy you know we’ve made about 4,500 deliveries of supplies and then we’ve been doing the community food distribution twice a week over the last four months as well,” said Pastor Rich Merkouris, King of Glory Church.

The goal was to provide a one-stop-shop during the pandemic.

“We’ve heard from people that they’ve really appreciated seeing the collaboration of churches working together. But not just churches, but really businesses having an opportunity to work together as well as non-profits. So it also provides a centralized way for us to make sure that there wasn’t a duplication of services and we could meet the needs here in the community,” said Pastor Merkouris.

Although some restrictions have been lifted, Pastor Merkouris says there's still a need in the Sioux Falls community.

“We continue to see weekly phone calls for supplies, whether that be diapers, whether that be hygiene products, whatever that might be. And also, just last week we served over 1,000 different households at the community food distribution. Not everybody has returned back to normal yet. Some have returned to some hours, but not full-time hours yet,” said Pastor Merkouris.

Pastor Merkouris is grateful for all the volunteers and those who've donated. So far they've raised over $200,000.

“We didn’t really know exactly what we were doing, but now we’ve basically fine-tuned, you know how do we connect with the people that need the supplies and then also a partnership with the Helpline and using the services that already exists has been really helpful,” said Pastor Merkouris.

The organization plans to eventually transition their services over to organizations that already provide services on a regular basis.

Those who still need assistance or want to volunteer can visit www.coronahelpsf.com or call the 2-1-1 Helpline Center.

