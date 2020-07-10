Pierre shooting leaves man seriously injured

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pierre that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Police received a report of a shooting just before 9 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of West Prospect Avenue. The caller told police a 30-year-old man had been shot, and was currently being driven to a hospital by a private vehicle. He was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the man was outside a residence when the shooting took residence.

No arrests have been made. Police say it does not appear to be a “random act of violence.”

Police are still investigating. No other details have been released.

