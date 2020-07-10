Advertisement

SDGA Match Play Championships tee off in Sioux Falls

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Golf Association’s State Match Play tournament is in Sioux Falls over the next three days. 

Over 110 men and 23 women in this year’s competition, at Willow Run, took to the course Thursday for a qualifying round to determine seeding for the weekend.  

On the men’s side, golfers in the Championship flight will play two rounds a day Friday through Sunday.

2019′s champion on the men’s side, Jeff Meyerink from Mitchell, is returning to the tournament to defend his title as well as the women’s 2019 winner Maggie Murphy. 

Ryan Jansa of Sioux Falls says he’s played this tournament off and on for the past 30 years, winning it in 1993 and 1995.

With the pandemic this year, he says it actually got him out on the course more. 

Jansa said, “We were fortunate, I think it drove me and my family to the golf course more than anything. We spend our time at home when we were being socially correct and doing the right thing, and then we spent the rest of the time pretty much on the golf course.”

Jansa mentioned that this weekend is pretty special for him as his wife and daughter will also be playing in the tournament. 

