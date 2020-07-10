Advertisement

Sioux Falls authorities looking for dog they say attacked other dog

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for a dog they say attacked and injured another dog in central Sioux Falls.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday near W. 37th Street and S. Prairie Avenue.

According to Sioux Falls Animal Control, a man was in his yard with his two small dogs, a Yorkie/Maltese mix and a Pomeranian. Another man walked by on the sidewalk with a boxer-type dog on a leash. The Pomeranian approached that dog, and they sniffed each other. The boxer-type dog then grabbed the Pomeranian with its mouth and picked it up, injuring it. The owner of the boxer then walked away after briefly speaking with the Pomeranian’s owner.

Animal Control officials say they need to identify the boxer-type dog to verify its vaccinations. They described the dog as dark grey or brown, wearing a dark collar and a harness with some red coloring on it. The dog’s owner was a Caucasian man about 6′ tall with dark cropped hair.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this case, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

