Sioux Falls man and 6 others injured in fatal northwest Iowa crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Palo Alto County authorities say two people were killed and seven others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Authorities say a 2006 Ford Econoline van carrying several passengers was traveling north on 460th Street and approached 390th Street just before 10 am. 32-year-old Alexander McCurdy of Sioux Falls was traveling east on 390th Street in a 2017 Chevy Impala and failed to stop at a stop sign, striking the van on the front driver’s side.

Authorities say the van spun and slid into a ditch on the northeast corner and overturned.

Six passengers in the van were transported to a nearby hospital. Two other passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Impala was also transported to the hospital for injuries.

The identity of those killed in the crash are being withheld until notification of family.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.