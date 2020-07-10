Advertisement

Sioux Falls man arrested following assault, multiple crashes

Tyson Andrew Christians
Tyson Andrew Christians(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after authorities say he attacked a woman and caused several crashes before he was stopped and held by a group of citizens.

Nineteen-year-old Tyson Christians faces a litany of charges including robbery, motor vehicle theft, DWI, and simple assault.

The incident began at a residence near 22nd Street and Annway Drive around 7 p.m. Thursday. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Christians had been drinking, and got into a fight with some people there. He eventually left with a woman in her car.

Clemens said while they were driving around, Christians began attacking the woman. They eventually stopped, and the woman grabbed the car keys from the ignition and ran away. He chased her down, threw her to the ground, grabbed the keys, then took the car without permission.

After he drove away, Christians was involved in two different accidents. In the first, he rear-ended a car near 26th Street and Veterans Parkway, then drove off.

The second crash was near 57th Street and Hosta Avenue. Clemens said he crashed into an electrical box, leaving the vehicle inoperable. He tried getting away on foot, but a group of people who saw the crash stopped him and held him down until police arrived.

“We don’t necessarily recommend that. You never know what they’re capable of, if they have weapons, or whatever,” Clemens said. “There’s always a chance people can get hurt doing that.”

Clemens added in that situation, the best thing people can do is to “be a good witness,” and notify police.

