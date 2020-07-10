South Dakota News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in South Dakota. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORY:

BULL RIDING-CROWDS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Professional bull riders at a weekend rodeo in South Dakota are enjoying something they haven’t experienced since the beginning of the pandemic — the cheers of spectators. Professional Bull Riders was welcoming crowds at half-capacity for the three-day event, becoming one of the first professional sports to allow live crowds at a competition. By Stephen Groves. Developing.

DAKOTA ACCESS PIPELINE

BISMARCK, N.D. — A federal judge rejected a request from the operator of the Dakota Access Pipeline to halt an order to shut down the oil pipeline during a lengthy environmental review. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg's denial sends the case to a panel of judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. SENT: 400 words, photos.

AROUND THE STATE:

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-RESUMING SPORTS

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Following a nearly month-long stay in Phase 1 of their return to play game plan, the Sioux Falls public schools are ready to advance to Phase 2 next week. To some, the 28-day stay in Phase 1 and upcoming 21-day stay in Phase 2 may seem like overkill — after all, the NFHS guidelines upon which the school district’s plan is based sets the minimum at two weeks in each phase. But the district’s multi-phased approach was designed with two specific targets in mind: To ensure fall sports can begin on time and, when they are allowed to resume, that their athletes are able to hit the ground running. By Brian Haenchen, Argus Leader. SENT IN ADVANCE: 577 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-WWII CANTEEN CUP

BROOKINGS, S.D. — In October 1944, four months following the June 6 D-Day landings in Normandy, France, United States Army units were on the verge of bringing the ground war into Germany itself. For 19 days beginning in early October, they fought German Panzer units in and around Aachen, Germany. And a G.I. from Brookings took part in the action, leaving behind a piece of gear that would be found more than 75 years later. The soldier was Kenneth Heath; the artifact is a battered standard Army-issue canteen cup. By John Kubal, The Brookings Register. SENT IN ADVANCE: 819 words.

IN BRIEF:

PIERRE SHOOTING, DEPUTY DROWNS

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apsiouxfalls@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.