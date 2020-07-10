South Dakota records 6 additional COVID-19 deaths Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in South Dakota.

Friday’s new deaths bring the state’s total to 107, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. It’s the most COVID-19 deaths in a single day the state has recorded since the pandemic began.

Four of the victims were men, two were women. Two were in their 30s, one in their 60s, and three over age 80. Three were residents of Pennington County, two were from Hughes County, and the other was from Minnehaha County.

Officials confirmed 65 new cases Friday, bringing the state’s total known cases to 7,401. Active cases dropped by 18 to 886.

Current hospitalizations increased by four to 61.

The state processed 1,232 tests Friday, just under five percent of which came back positive.

