South Dakota voters to decide on two marijuana items on 2020 ballot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The legalization of marijuana has been in front of South Dakota voters several times. With other states approving its use, the conversation here is intensifying.

November's election results will determine the future of marijuana use in our state. David Owen is the President of the South Dakota Chamber of commerce and industry.

"Voters will have three ballot measures, two of which deal with marijuana," said Owen.

One is IM 26, which would legalize the use of medical marijuana.

"And the other is a constitutional amendment, Amendment A, that makes recreational marijuana legal throughout South Dakota," said Owen.

Owen is concerned that as a constitutional amendment, the only changes allowed would be if it went back to voters, and suggests a better way is to contact a legislator.

"The legislative process does change its opinion evidenced by this last session that legalized hemp and CBD oil," said Owen.

Owen claims the issue is being pushed from an out of state source.

"The Marijuana Policy Project out of Massachusetts is putting big money into this as part of their work to make marijuana legal at the federal level," said Owen.

The "No way on Amendment A' will be active in opposition," said Owen.

Melissa Mentele is the executive director of New Approach South Dakota.

"I think that people need to understand that it's not, " No Way on Amendment A" it's "Absolutely on A" said Mentele.

She says there are many medical benefits to marijuana.

"Get off of opioid pain meds, to treat our children with seizure disorders and to help our chronic pain patients and our cancer patients," said Mentele.

And says there is a national policy group that helps grassroots organizations like theirs.

"What they do is they help states that have struggled, or we're pulling looks really good and there was a good strong Advocacy Network on the ground that is willing to do the work" said Mentele.

Mentele says a constitutional amendment protects the law from being re-written by lawmakers.

"We have seen the State of South Dakota. Go back and rip apart citizen initiatives" said Mentele.

And the support of marijuana use for those 21 and older comes from a diverse group of South Dakotans.

“There are some that maybe do think that we’re all a bunch of tie-dye wearing bong smoking people that are hiding in their basement, you know, eating Cheetos and watching cartoons, but that’s not true. So many of the people in the state that are advocating for this are professionals,” said Mentele.

If you’d like to voice your opinion and cast your vote, make sure to register to vote 15 days prior to the November 3 election.

