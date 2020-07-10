Advertisement

Sur La Table closing 56 stores, seeking bankruptcy protection

Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 5/9/20 Signs of the times in New York City on May 9, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. (NYC) Here, the Sur La Table store in Manhattan. The Seattle-based cookware giant Sur La Table is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.
Photo by: zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 5/9/20 Signs of the times in New York City on May 9, 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. (NYC) Here, the Sur La Table store in Manhattan. The Seattle-based cookware giant Sur La Table is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.(zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx | zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020
SEATTLE (AP) — Cookware and kitchen chain Sur La Table is closing 56 of its 121 stores as it seeks bankruptcy protection, the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

The privately held Seattle-based company says it has agreed to sell its remaining stores to affiliates of Fortress Investment Group following the bankruptcy procedure and store closures.

The post-sale company will also include its in-person and online cooking classes, and its e-commerce business.

Sur La Table had its start in Seattle’s Pike Place Market in 1972.

The following stores are closing or have already closed:

Alabama

  • The Summit at Birmingham - Birmingham

Arizona

  • Chandler

California

  • Santa Barbara
  • Carmel Plaza - Carmel
  • Santana Row - San Jose
  • Santa Clara Square - Santa Clara
  • Westwood Village - Los Angelea
  • San Francisco Center - San Francisco
  • Glendale
  • The Shops at River Park - Fresno
  • Plaza El Segundo - El Segundo
  • Pasadena
  • Corte Madera Town Center - Corte Madera
  • Union Street - San Francisco
  • La Jolla

Colorado

  • Cherry Creek North - Denver
  • Belmar - Lakewood

Connecticut

  • Shops at Farmington Valley - Canton

District of Columbia

  • Chevy Chase

Florida

  • Shops at Pembroke Gardens - Pembroke Pines
  • Downtown at the Gardens - Palm Beach

Georgia

  • Phipps Plaza - Atlanta
  • North Point - Alpharetta

Illinois

  • Oakbrook Center - Oak Brook
  • Northbrook Court - Northbrook
  • The Arboretum of South Barrington - Barrington

Louisiana

  • Perkins Rowe - Baton Rouge

Massachusetts

  • Copley Place - Boston
  • The Mall at Chestnut Hill - Chestnut HIll
  • Natick Collection - Natick
  • Burlington Mall - Burlington

Maryland

  • Towson Town Center - Towson

Michigan

  • The Mall at Partridge Creek - Clinton Township
  • Twelve Oaks - Novi

Minnesota

  • 50 & France Shops - Edina
  • City Place Woodbury - Woodbury

Missouri

  • Country Club Plaza - Kansas City

North Carolina

  • Shops at Friendly Center - Greensboro

New Jersey

  • Garden State Plaza - Paramus
  • Quaker Bridge Mall - Lawrenceville
  • The Promenade at Sagemore - Marlton

Nevada

  • Fashion Show Mall - Las Vegas

New York

  • Upper East Side - New York City
  • Nanuet
  • Westchester Mall - White Plains
  • Smith Haven - Lake Grove
  • Ridge Hill - Yonkers

Oregon

  • Lake View Village - Lake Oswego
  • Bridgeport Village - Tigard

Pennsylvania

  • Southside Works - Pittsburgh

Rhode Island

  • Providence Place - Providence

Texas

  • Sugar Land Town Square - Sugar Land
  • Champions Forest Plaza - Houston
  • Baybrook - Friendswood
  • LakeSide Market - Plano

Virginia

  • Stony Point Fashion Park - Richmond

Wisconsin

  • Bayshore Town Center - Glendale

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

