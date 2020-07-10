Survey seeks to find which state patrol has best-looking cruiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new poll aims to find which state highway patrol department has the hottest ride.

The American Association of State Troopers puts on the contest each year on the website Survey Monkey. State patrols from all 50 states submit their best photos of their respective patrol vehicles.

The winning state’s cruiser will be featured on the association’s 2021 calendar.

South Dakota’s 2020 submission features a highway patrol car in front of the state’s Capitol building, as does the Minnesota State Patrol’s. Iowa’s features a plane landing in the background. Minnesota’s

Nebraska State Patrol’s photo of a car with a tornado in the background won the 2019 contest.

