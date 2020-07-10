Twins look for strong start in shortened 2020 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Twins are less than two weeks away from playing against someone other than themselves.

Minnesota’s team is currently at training camp preparing for the shortened 2020 season.

The twins will play the Cubs in Chicago on July 22 in an exhibition, and will officially start the season on the 24th against the White Sox.

With the regular season being only 60 games this year, getting off to a good start is as important now as ever.

Minnesota Twins infielder Josh Donaldson said, “All it takes is a hot month and you set yourself up perfect. At the other end of it, you get off to a hot start, or get off to a bad start it’s going to be tough to overcome.”

