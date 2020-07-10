USD working to keep international students amid ICE order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has announced that international students must take in person classes this fall or face possible deportation if their school offers only online learning.

University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring says they plan to have students on campus next month, and she believes international students will not have issues finding in-person classes to take.

“Hopefully we’re going to be able to serve those international students in a face-to-face capacity, and our South Dakota and USD students should not be impacted,” Gestring said.

Dakota Radio Group reports international students may run into other issues, though.

“What was a little disappointing to us, for incoming students, is that a lot of the consulates aren’t open and aren’t able to process their visas,” Gestring said. “We had a really promising international class coming in, but a lot aren’t able to get here, so that probably won’t materialize.

Gestring says they had about two hundred international students during the spring semester.

