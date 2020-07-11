Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Friday, July 10, 2020

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

SDGA Match Play Championship

The first day of competition for the SDGA Match Play Championships was Friday out at Willow Run. 

In the Men’s Championship flight, golfers will play two rounds a day.

Mike Daum’s team out of TBT Tournament

With a team high 23-points on Wednesday, Mike Daum helped lead his team passed the top-seed in “The Basketball Tournament”

A different story Friday as Daum would net 12 points with five rebounds in the game, but a lot of eyes were on the Nebraska native for his impressive performance in the first two games of the tournament. 

The team Daum played on was made up mostly of University of Illinois alumni, but Daum says they welcomed him with open arms.

Daum said, “It was super, super easy. These guys have done a great job of welcoming me in, and I feel like our personalities really click. We are a group of guys who like to laugh and enjoy the game together, so for me and those guys it was just super easy to come in and go to work with them.”

Canaries beat Goldeyes

The Sioux Falls Canaries beat the Winnipeg Goldeyes at the birdcage Friday, during Bark at the Park night. 

Canaries have won 4 straight after outlasting the Goldeyes Friday night 8-6.

Renner legion beats Watertown

Wichita State Commit Austin Henry throws complete game and strikes out 9.

Renner bats past Watertown 10-0.

PAC 12 limits fall sports

The power five conference announced Friday that fall sports, including men’s and women’s volleyball and football, will play conference competition only.

The South Dakota State Women’s Soccer team was set to travel south and play Arizona State this fall, but this decision seems to cancel that game.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

