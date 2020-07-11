Quiet Weekend Weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As storms exit portions of Minnesota and Iowa tonight, we’ll be left with quiet conditions all across the region. Morning lows on Sunday will be comfortable as they’ll be in the upper 50′s to the lower 60′s. This will lead us to more sunshine for Sunday with temperatures on the rise to the mid to upper 80′s once more. The wind will start to become more southerly again and increase the humidity.

For next week, we’re tracking some chances for showers and storms on Monday before we see cooler air return by Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will knock our temperatures down to the 70′s for highs on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be chances for showers and storms throughout Monday and early Tuesday and then again for Thursday. By the end of the week, temperatures will be back in the 80′s.

There’s a chance for some showers and storms next weekend with temperatures warming back up. Highs will be back in the upper 80′s to the lower 90′s as that heat makes a comeback once more.

