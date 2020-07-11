SDGA Match Play Championships wrap up Saturday rounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Golf Association’s Match Play Championships continue Saturday with rounds 3 and 4 out at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.

The Championship flight began Saturday with 16 golfers and is now down to four.

The Semifinalists for Sunday are top-seeded Ryan Jansa, Bryce Hammer, Ben Daane, and Jonah Dohrer.

It’s been 25 years since Ryan Jansa has won the Match Play Championships, and this year he says he’s prepared enough to make a run at the title.

“For me at 47 I’m probably in the best shape of my life, I really focused the last couple years on trying to get fit so that I could come back out and compete. Part of the reason I didn’t play for a long time is because I just wasn’t in good enough shape. I walk and carry my clubs every day when I play so I feel really prepared,” said Jansa.

Sunday’s first tee time is set for 8 a.m.

