Severe Storms Later Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We're continuing to track more showers and thunderstorms that are moving through the area. The threat for severe weather will persist throughout not only the evening hours, but also into the early morning hours of Saturday. All modes of severe weather will be possible tonight with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat along with some large hail and even some isolated tornadoes being possible. While conditions clear out on Saturday morning, we'll be looking at some pop up showers and a couple of thunderstorms mainly along and east of I-29 for Saturday afternoon. The threat for severe weather with those are very low.

Expect a quiet weekend otherwise across much of the weekend on Saturday itself with everyone experiencing dry conditions for Sunday. Sunshine and highs in the mid 80's will be felt across the region. As we go into the beginning of this upcoming week, temperatures won't be quite as hot and we'll get a temporary break from the higher humidity levels. Highs will be in the upper 70's to the lower 80's for the first half of this upcoming week. We're tracking some chances for showers and storms across northern South Dakota on Monday and more chances across the rest of the area by the middle of the week.

Heading toward the end of this week and next weekend, temperatures will begin to rise once more to the upper 80's and lower 90's which will of course bring more chances for showers and thunderstorms for next Friday night and throughout the weekend. The heat is looking to stay with us for the beginning of the following week too with highs in the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track the storms throughout tonight both on the air and online!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.