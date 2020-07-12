Advertisement

45 new positive coronavirus cases in South Dakota

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota has recorded 45 additional positive coronavirus cases. The 45 new cases contribute to the 868 that are currently active and moves South Dakota’s overall total positive cases to 7,499. 6,522 people have recovered, but 53 are currently hospitalized. No new deaths were reported Sunday following two deaths on Saturday. Those two deaths were men in their 60′s and 70′s. Six deaths were reported Friday which is the highest number since the pandemic began. A total of 109 people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

