Canaries extend win streak to five

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries played host to the Winnipeg Goldeyes Saturday night as they look to keep their four-game win streak alive.

Saturday was military night at the birdcage.

Jake Zokan was on the bump for the birds tonight, he gave up only one run in five innings.

Damek Tomscha added an RBI triple to his resume in the 5th inning and would score on a wild pitch.

The birds go on to beat the Goldeyes 5-1 as they sit atop the American Association with a five-game win streak.

The Post 307 Invitational continues today with Lennox hosting Brookings. Lennox would get out to an early lead, but it would be Brookings who would rally runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Other notable games Saturday, Renner beats the Sioux Falls Cyclones 18-14 and West Central edges Pierre 5-4. Post 307 Invitational will continue Sunday morning.

The first day of competition for the SDGA Match Play Championships was Friday out at Willow Run.

