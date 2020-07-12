Canaries extend win streak to five

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Canaries played host to the Winnipeg Goldeyes Saturday night as they look to keep their four-game win streak alive.

Saturday was military night at the birdcage.

Jake Zokan was on the bump for the birds tonight, he gave up only one run in five innings.

Damek Tomscha added an RBI triple to his resume in the 5th inning and would score on a wild pitch.

The birds go on to beat the Goldeyes 5-1 as they sit atop the American Association with a five-game win streak.

