Full Court Press to re-air tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This Sunday’s episode of Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren will air Sunday night at 9:00 on CW.

In addition, the episode will air at 12:30 a.m. Monday on KDLT.

Due to a technical issue, the program did not air at it’s regularly scheduled time Sunday morning.

The program includes an interview with President Donald Trump. Van Susteren conducted the interview Tuesday at the White House.

In his interview with Van Susteren, President Trump discusses the treatment and vaccine timeline for COVID-19 and if the Republican Convention can still be held in Florida.

