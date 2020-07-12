Here is the latest Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota sports news from The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — As bull riders attempted to hang on for eight seconds Friday night, they were encouraged by something they hadn’t heard in months _ the cheers of a crowd. A little more than a thousand fans were on hand in a 9,000-seat arena in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to watch one of the first indoor professional sporting events since the coronavirus pandemic began. Professional Bull Riders welcomed just over a thousand people to cheer the culmination of a month-long competition that until Friday has played out before silent stands