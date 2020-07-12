Advertisement

Longtime Sioux Falls business owner honored in retirement

Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was a bittersweet celebration for the Sioux Falls community as Whiffer Randall begins the next chapter of her life. The next chapter began festively as family and friends gathered one last time at her iconic sandwich shop on North Minnesota Avenue that has become so renowned for a surprise retirement party. Whiffer’s Sandwiches has been a staple in the Sioux Falls community for 42 years. To celebrate the day, Mayor Paul TenHaken read a proclamation declaring that Saturday as Whiffer Randall Day in Sioux Falls. Governor Noem also recognized the day by proclaiming it as Whiffer Randall Day in South Dakota. The celebration had a band, a flyover, and firetrucks to help thank Randall for all she has done.

