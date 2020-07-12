Advertisement

Post 307 Invitational continues Saturday

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Post 307 Invitational continued Saturday with Lennox hosting Brookings.

Lennox would get out to an early lead, but it would be Brookings who would rally runs in the fourth inning to regain control. Brookings wouldn’t stop and wins 10-5.

Other notable games Saturday, Renner beats the Sioux Falls Cyclones 18-14 and West Central edges Pierre 5-4.

Post 307 Invitational will continue Sunday morning.

