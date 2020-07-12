South Dakota News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in South Dakota. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH DAKOTA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota health officials report the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is nearing 7,500. SENT: 170 words.

EXCHANGE-CARNEGIE MEDAL-OFFICERS

STURGIS, S.D. — Sturgis Police Sgts. Dylan Goetsch and Christopher Schmoker said it was just another day at work for them when they pulled 47-year-old Jason McKee out of a burning house in 2018. In December 2019, the officers were named Carnegie Medal award recipients. On Thursday, July 9, they received their awards, the Rapid City Journal reported. “When we went there that morning, we didn’t really expect to have what happened happen. Honestly, I thought we were going to get in trouble (when) I told the chief what happened,” Schmoker said at the award ceremony. By Siandhara Bonnet, Rapid City Journal. SENT IN ADVANCE: 429 words, photos.

EXCHANGE-VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIE VENUES

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Nancy Halverson thinks about the future of Sioux Falls’ art scene — not just the musicians and artists who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but of the people who rely on the local entertainment industry for a livelihood. All of it hangs in the balance as the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continue to force difficult decisions for Sioux Falls’ independent venues. The nonprofit outdoor music venue Halverson helps oversee joined a national effort to get federal aid for independent music venues that have been unable to recoup losses caused by the pandemic and resulting shutdowns. By Patrick Anderson, Argus Leader. SENT IN ADVANCE: 523 words, photos.

SPORTS:

SPORTING KC-MINNESOTA UNITED

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Group D of the MLS is Back tournament gets underway on Sunday night when Sporting Kansas City faces Minnesota United. UPCOMING: Match at 7 p.m. CT. 150 words, more on merits.

