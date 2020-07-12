South Dakota reports two more COVID-19 deaths, 55 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota has recorded two more deaths from COVID-19 a day after state health officials reported a record number of deaths from the virus. The two people who died were men, with one in his 60s and the other in his 70s, according to data from the Department of Health. Officials reported six deaths on Friday, the highest number since the pandemic began. A total of 109 people have died from COVID-19. The number of daily confirmed cases statewide has remained mostly steady over the last two weeks, with health officials adding 55 more cases on Saturday.

