Twins play intrasquad game to prepare for season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the start of the Major League Baseball season grows near, teams are starting to play within themselves to get a feel for real games.

This week the Minnesota Twins played intrasquad games to not only let batters face full speed pitching, but to also get their pitching staff some game experience.

The Twins season starts in just under two weeks, and Twin’s manager Rocco Baldelli admits he doesn’t expect his pitchers to be in mid-season form.

He says that each pitcher is different, and they are working at their own pace.

“We’re not really going to hold them back, every guy is in a slightly different spot, but our guys have done a good job of building up so I think we are going to see a lot of starters out there throwing three innings of work basically in simulation games and live batting practice right off the bat,” Baldelli said.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.