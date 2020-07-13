2020 SDGA Match Play Championships finish up Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Winners have been crowned in both the Men’s and Women’s 2020 South Dakota Golf Association Match Play Championship. The tournament took place at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls July 10-12.

On the lady’s side, Spaniard Teresa Toscano took on Sioux Falls native Kali Trautman in Sunday Women’s Championship.

The match went back and forth, but South Dakota State’s Toscano was able to maintain the lead through the final holes, winning the game 2 and 1.

“It was really good, it was a really good match with Kali, it was really hard at the beginning, we got into it,” Toscano said. “It was really close all the time, until the end. It was a really good match.”

On the men’s side, the championship round pitted two Sioux Falls natives against each other, Ryan Jansa and Bryce Hammer.

Jansa was able to get a lead early, but Hammer tied things up on Hole 7. Eventually, Iowa State’s Hammer was able to take the lead, and go on to win the game 2 and 1.

