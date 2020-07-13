25 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, while the state saw one of its lowest positive test percentage rates since the pandemic began on Monday.

The 25 new cases bring total known cases in the state to 7,524. Active cases rose by four to 872.

The state recorded no new deaths, as the state’s total remained at 109 on Monday.

Current hospitalizations increased by ten to 63.

The state processed 770 tests Monday, just over three percent of which came back positive. The state has been averaging a daily positive test rate of between five and eight percent in recent weeks.

