Advertisement

Body found in search of lake for ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera

In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the &amp;quot;Step Up: High Water&amp;quot; panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
In this Jan. 13, 2018 file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the &amp;quot;Step Up: High Water&amp;quot; panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (WABI)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A body was found Monday at a Southern California lake during the search for “Glee” star Naya Rivera, authorities said.

The body was discovered five days after the 33-year-old Rivera disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found July 8 alone a few hours later on a boat the two had rented, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities would not immediately say if the person found was Rivera, but said the day after she disappeared that they believed she drowned in the lake northwest of Los Angeles. A 2 p.m. press conference was scheduled.

Search crews found the body floating in the northeast area of the lake and the county medical examiner was notified, authorities said.

The lake an hour's drive from Los Angeles was searched by dozens of divers working in waters with little visibility, with help above from helicopters, drones and all-terrain vehicles.

Rivera played singing cheerleader Santana Lopez for six seasons on the Fox musical-comedy "Glee."

If she is declared dead, she will become the third major cast member from the show to die in their 30s.

Cory Monteith, one of the show's leads, died at 31 in 2013 from a toxic mix of alcohol and heroin.

And co-star Mark Salling, who Rivera dated at one point, killed himself in 2018 at age 35 after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Rivera had experience boating on the lake in Los Padres National Forest, authorities said.

Surveillance video shows Rivera and her son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, leaving on the rented boat.

When the boat failed to return, its vendor found the vessel drifting in the northern end of the lake late Wednesday afternoon with the boy asleep on board. He told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming and he got back into the boat but she didn't, according to a sheriff's office statement.

The boy was wearing a life vest, and another life jacket was found in the boat along with Rivera's purse and identification.

Rivera is believed to have drowned "in what appears to be a tragic accident," the statement said.

The boy, Rivera's son from her marriage to actor Ryan Dorsey, was safe and healthy and with family members, authorities said. The couple finalized their divorce in June 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

The most recent tweet on Rivera’s account, from July 7, read “just the two of us” along with a photo of her and her son.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Judge: Women can get abortion pill without doctor visits

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland concluded that the "in-person requirements" for patients seeking medication abortion care impose a "substantial obstacle" to abortion patients and are likely unconstitutional under the circumstances of the pandemic.

National

Prosecutors: Epstein victim to speak at associate’s hearing

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
One or more victims of Jeffrey Epstein plan to tell a judge Tuesday that his ex-girlfriend should be denied bail on charges that she recruited teenage girls for him to sexually abuse in the 1990s, prosecutors said Monday.

Coronavirus

Judge blocks federal executions; administration appeals

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
A U.S. district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana.

Coronavirus

US grapples with pandemic as WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By TAMARA LUSH and PABLO GORONDI
Tensions mounted over how the United States is grappling with a resurgent coronavirus outbreak Monday, as global health officials warned that the pandemic will only intensify worldwide unless officials adopt comprehensive strategies to combat it.

Latest News

National Politics

More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s new restrictions on international students, arguing that the policy jeopardizes students’ safety and forces schools to reconsider fall plans they have spent months preparing.

National

Atlanta won’t drop Braves name, but will review Tomahawk Chop

Updated: 1 hour ago
The team said it has had conversations with several Native American communities and changing the name of the Braves "is not under consideration or is considered necessary."

National

Lightning nearly hits Oklahoma state trooper

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A lightning strike came awfully close to a highway patrol officer when he stopped to help someone.

National Politics

Judge seeks more details on Trump’s clemency for Roger Stone

Updated: 1 hours ago
Trump commuted Stone's 40-month prison sentence on Friday evening, just days before he was to report to prison.

News

25 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, while the state saw one of its lowest positive test percentage rates since the pandemic began on Monday.

Coronavirus

Parents struggle as schools, daycares eye coronavirus reopening decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
Experts and officials agree the economy cannot fully reopen until kids are back in school or daycare, but with cases surging across the country, facilities are struggling to figure out how to do it safely.