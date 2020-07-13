Advertisement

Canaries fall to Goldeyes 8-2

(KSFY)
By Scott Engen
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Sioux Falls Canaries were back in action again Sunday night, and going for the sweep, playing the final game of a three-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The Canaries were looking for their sixth straight win, but the Goldeyes had their own plans.

The Goldeyes went up early, leading 4-2 after five innings of play. The score would never get any closer after that, as Winnipeg would go on to win the game 8-2.

The good news for the Birds though, they are still in first place of the American Association standings.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

West Fargo wins Post 307 Invitational

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
The Post 307 Invitational wrapped in Renner today, as West Fargo went home at the tournament champion.

Sports

2020 SDGA Match Play Championships finish up Sunday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Winners have been crowned in both the Men’s and Women’s 2020 Sout Dakota Golf Association Match Play Championship. The tournament took place at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls July 10-12.

Sports

Canaries extend win streak to five

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Canaries extend win streak to five

Sports

Twins play intrasquad game to prepare for season

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:39 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Twins play intrasquad game to prepare for season

Latest News

Sports

Post 307 Invitational continues Saturday

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Post 307 Invitational continues today with Lennox hosting Brookings. Lennox would get out to an early lead, but it would be Brookings who would rally runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Other notable games Saturday, Renner beats the Sioux Falls Cyclones 18-14 and West Central edges Pierre 5-4. Post 307 Invitational will continue Sunday morning.

Sports

SDGA Match Play Championships wrap up Saturday rounds

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
SDGA Match Play Championships wrap up Saturday rounds

Sports

10pm Sportscast Friday, July 10, 2020

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:22 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The first day of competition for the SDGA Match Play Championships was Friday out at Willow Run.

Sports

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
Cooper Seamer has the top plays from June 29th-July 5th

Sports

Landon enjoying being a Canaries player as Birds win again

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
Canaries beat Saints for second straight game as road team as Sioux Falls native Logan Landon is enjoying playing for his hometown team

Sports

Round 2 of Dakotas Tour at Yankton

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:31 AM CDT
Fox Run Head Golf Pro Matt Drake is enjoying having the Dakotas Tour in Yankton