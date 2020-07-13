Canaries fall to Goldeyes 8-2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -
The Sioux Falls Canaries were back in action again Sunday night, and going for the sweep, playing the final game of a three-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes.
The Canaries were looking for their sixth straight win, but the Goldeyes had their own plans.
The Goldeyes went up early, leading 4-2 after five innings of play. The score would never get any closer after that, as Winnipeg would go on to win the game 8-2.
The good news for the Birds though, they are still in first place of the American Association standings.
