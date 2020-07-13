Advertisement

Police: Sioux Falls man charged for two separate assaults Sunday

Elvis Konjevic
Elvis Konjevic(Dakota News Now)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing assault charges after police say he threatened people in a parking lot and later damaged property at his girlfriend’s apartment.

At around 11 pm Sunday, police were called to a parking lot near 57th Street and Marion Avenue. People in the parking lot reported that a man walked up to them and was slurring his words. The suspect eventually pulled a knife from his backpack before the victims pushed him away and seized the backpack and knife.

Police later responded to an apartment at the same intersection where a woman called police because her boyfriend had damaged a lot of her property.

Police say they were able to connect the two incidents together and arrested 29-year-old Elvis Konjevic for both.

Konjevic is facing two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault-domestic, felony intentional damage to property, and misdemeanor intentional damage to property.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

News

25 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 cases, while the state saw one of its lowest positive test percentage rates since the pandemic began on Monday.

News

Watertown car chase leads to drug bust, 4 arrests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say a car chase resulted in four arrests and and a drug bust at a Watertown home.

News

Deals remain elusive as Minnesota special session approaches

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Minnesota Legislature convenes Monday for its second special session of the year.

Latest News

National Politics

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
The demand for mail-in ballots is surging. Election workers need training. And polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Skincare while wearing a mask

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Wearing a mask is important, but it can irritate your skin. Two Avera dermatologists share their insight.

News

Tony Hawk skates through Badlands

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sunday, July 12, Tony Hawk skated through the Badlands.

News

Returning to school, SFSD leaders layout plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls School District leaders are outlining their plan for the return of students during the next school year.

News

Sioux Falls girl attempting ’50 Yard Challenge’ receives big surprise

Updated: 17 hours ago
Sioux Falls girl attempting ’50 Yard Challenge’ receives big surprise

News

Longtime Sioux Falls business owner honored in retirement

Updated: 20 hours ago
Friends, family, and state leaders honored the retirement of Whiffer Randall as she closed the doors to her famous sandwich shop.