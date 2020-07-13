Police: Sioux Falls man charged for two separate assaults Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing assault charges after police say he threatened people in a parking lot and later damaged property at his girlfriend’s apartment.

At around 11 pm Sunday, police were called to a parking lot near 57th Street and Marion Avenue. People in the parking lot reported that a man walked up to them and was slurring his words. The suspect eventually pulled a knife from his backpack before the victims pushed him away and seized the backpack and knife.

Police later responded to an apartment at the same intersection where a woman called police because her boyfriend had damaged a lot of her property.

Police say they were able to connect the two incidents together and arrested 29-year-old Elvis Konjevic for both.

Konjevic is facing two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault-domestic, felony intentional damage to property, and misdemeanor intentional damage to property.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.