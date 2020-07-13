Returning to school, SFSD leaders layout plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are getting our first look at the plans Sioux Falls School District leaders are planning to apply for the upcoming school year. The district is planning for traditional learning, on-campus modified delivery, remote learning, and virtual learning. Traditional classes will begin on Thursday, August 27. The plan allows schools to move fluidly between all models of learning. Health services will assist in determining health and safety practices required. Parents will be given a daily checklist to evaluate before sending their child to school. Staff will be encouraged to wear cloth face masks; however, if that staff member is working with a student closer than six feet for longer than 15 minutes they are required to wear a face shield or face mask. The district says it will cost $7.8 million on potential coronavirus related expenditures. The rest of the plan can be viewed <a href=“https://www.sf.k12.sd.us/images/docs/school_board/agenda_regular_meeting/13B-Ready2LearnRpt.pdf”>here</a>.

