Sioux Falls girl attempting ’50 Yard Challenge’ receives big surprise

When Isabella decided to mow 50 yards for free, she knew it wouldn’t be easy, but what she didn’t expect was an outpour of support from the community, and there’s one surprise Izzy never saw coming.
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Isabella decided to mow 50 yards for free, she knew it wouldn’t be easy, but what she didn’t expect was an outpour of support from the community.

And there is one surprise Izzy never saw coming.

Since we last spoke to Izzy about starting the ’50 Yard Challenge,' she and her family have had quite the exciting week.

Izzy’s mom Regina Boeve said, “On Tuesday during work hours I received a phone call from CNN out of the blue. So, they did a story. They interviewed her and that aired on Wednesday morning.”

On a local level, dozens of people in the Sioux Falls area were reaching out.

Some offering people they knew that could use Izzy’s help, and others were offering their own help to support her through this challenge.

Regina said, “People were asking questions, ‘How can I help? Can I send you a gift card from the gas station? Can I Venmo you money?’”

But, the biggest surprise was yet to come.

After seeing Izzy’s story, Terry Steenholt of Sioux Falls noticed her lawnmower looked pretty heavy.

Steenholdt said, “That little girl is working pretty hard and I said I’m just gonna go buy her a mower.” He added, “I went over to Lowe’s and to the people over there, I told them the story. They gave me a super deal on the mower so, I’m just gonna give it to her.”

On Saturday, Izzy came out to her front yard to be surprised with a brand new, self-propelled lawnmower, and she was almost lost for words.

Izzy said, “My mind was blown. I’m just feeling excitement and butterflies in my stomach right now.”

Steenholdt added, “You don’t see that kind of ambition out of the kids today. Not very many of them, one in a very, very few and I’ll support that idea. She started this idea giving back to the community and she’ll probably do it the rest of her life.”

While her goal was never to receive a lawnmower, Izzy can accomplish each lawn knowing she’s got the community’s support

Izzy’s dad Cole Boeve said, “She knows she has people counting on her now and I think she likes that responsibility and she wants to carry that on.”

Izzy never thought her simple decision to give back to her community would make her family so proud.

Cole added, “This just shows that one little girl can really create a ripple effect of goodness.”

Liam is Izzy’s little brother, and he said, “I didn’t really know that she was the only girl doing this in South Dakota. She’s doing a great job.”

For those that want to help out by donating, Izzy’s parents set up a Venmo account specifically for expenses like gas money; and that account is @IzzysLawnGas2009.

