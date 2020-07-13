Tony Hawk skates through Badlands
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) -It’s tourist season in South Dakota, meaning you’ll never know who will stop through. Sunday, July 12, Tony Hawk skated through the Badlands.
Hawk, the famous skateboarder, showed Twitter his ride.
Halfway down two cars passed him, according to Hawk, One car belonged to a park ranger, who turned his vehicle around, stopped and rolled his window down to ask for a selfie.
After the selfie, the ranger told Hawk “Thanks for the selfie, hope you enjoyed the park.”
Skateboarding is against park rules, however. In the Badlands Visitor Guide, it states, “The use of skateboards, roller skates, roller blades, roller skis, coasting vehicles and similar devices is prohibited in Badlands National Park.”
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.