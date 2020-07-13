Tony Hawk skates through Badlands

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) -It’s tourist season in South Dakota, meaning you’ll never know who will stop through. Sunday, July 12, Tony Hawk skated through the Badlands.

Hawk, the famous skateboarder, showed Twitter his ride.

Driving through Badlands with my family, no other cars in sight. Saw a downhill section and stopped so I can skate it. Halfway down two cars pass, one is a park ranger who turns around

Me (to myself): busted

Park ranger stops & rolls down window: “are you TH? Can I get a selfie?” pic.twitter.com/e3VxFXHZnW — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 12, 2020

Halfway down two cars passed him, according to Hawk, One car belonged to a park ranger, who turned his vehicle around, stopped and rolled his window down to ask for a selfie.

We did! Sorry I wasn’t wearing my seat belt... https://t.co/nsMG8XC3NQ — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) July 13, 2020

After the selfie, the ranger told Hawk “Thanks for the selfie, hope you enjoyed the park.”

Skateboarding is against park rules, however. In the Badlands Visitor Guide, it states, “The use of skateboards, roller skates, roller blades, roller skis, coasting vehicles and similar devices is prohibited in Badlands National Park.”

