Advertisement

Watertown car chase leads to drug bust, 4 arrests

(KBTX)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a car chase resulted in four arrests and and a drug bust at a Watertown home.

Police received a report of a vehicle driving recklessly through a residential neighborhood in central Watertown around 2 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, police say the vehicle took off. Authorities pursued the vehicle, but it soon crashed a few blocks away.

Police say the driver ran off, but officers detained a passenger, 28-year-old Elizabeth Mesa of St. Paul, Minn. Investigators determined the car was reported stolen in Minnesota. Officers searched the vehicle and found an ounce of methamphetamine, as well as a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Mesa was arrested on drug charges.

After further investigation, detectives identified the driver as 33-year-old Richard Balsimo of St. Paul. Police tracked him down at a residence in northwest Watertown around 8 p.m. Saturday, and arrested him on stolen vehicle, aggravated eluding, and various drug charges.

While searching the home, police say the found approximately half a pound of marijuana and methamphetamine. Police arrested 27-year-old Travis Storbakken of Watertown for possession of less than a half pound of marijuana, drug possession, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Another suspect, 25-year-old Katie Barnes of Watertown, was arrested on lesser drug charges.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Washington NFL team dropping name after 87 years

Updated: 1 hour ago
The team launched a 'thorough review' of the name July 3 that the NFL supported. That came in the aftermath of prominent sponsors FedEx, Nike, PepsiCo and Bank of America calling for a change.

News

Deals remain elusive as Minnesota special session approaches

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Minnesota Legislature convenes Monday for its second special session of the year.

National Politics

Ready or not: Election costs soar in prep for virus voting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY
The demand for mail-in ballots is surging. Election workers need training. And polling booths might have to be outfitted with protective shields during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Skincare while wearing a mask

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
Wearing a mask is important, but it can irritate your skin. Two Avera dermatologists share their insight.

Latest News

News

Tony Hawk skates through Badlands

Updated: 13 hours ago
Sunday, July 12, Tony Hawk skated through the Badlands.

News

Returning to school, SFSD leaders layout plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Sioux Falls School District leaders are outlining their plan for the return of students during the next school year.

News

Sioux Falls girl attempting ’50 Yard Challenge’ receives big surprise

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sioux Falls girl attempting ’50 Yard Challenge’ receives big surprise

News

Longtime Sioux Falls business owner honored in retirement

Updated: 16 hours ago
Friends, family, and state leaders honored the retirement of Whiffer Randall as she closed the doors to her famous sandwich shop.

News

45 new positive coronavirus cases in South Dakota

Updated: 20 hours ago
An update of coronavirus in South Dakota as of July 12.

News

Full Court Press to re-air tonight

Updated: 23 hours ago
This Sunday’s episode of Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren will air Sunday night at 9:00 on CW.