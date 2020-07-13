West Fargo wins Post 307 Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Post 307 Invitational wrapped in Renner today, as West Fargo went home as the tournament champion.

West Fargo was able to take the day’s first game 12-11 over the Southern Minnesota Blizzard to advance to the championship.

In the day’s second game, the Renner Royals were defeated by the Sioux Falls Bulls, with the Bulls winning 5-1.

The championship game was a slugfest between the Sioux Falls Bulls and West Fargo, the two teams scoring a combined 27 runs. But, West Fargo was able to come out on top as the weekend’s victor, winning 16-11.

