Advertisement

Lee Weber remembered as hero, loving family member

Weber and his son.
Weber and his son.
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

Until his funeral services later this week, South Dakota Police Officers are standing guard over Lee Weber.

Weber served his country and his community, and made friends everywhere he went along the way.

Weber enlisted into the National Guard soon after 9/11. That enlistment would lead to a long and illustrious military career. Lee served two tours of duty, one in Iraq and one in Afghanistan.

In addition to his military and police service, his wife, Wendy Weber, says what she will always remember about Lee as a loving husband and father to their six children, five of which were adopted.

”Never missed a football game, if he even was on duty, he would take his dinner and come and watch his sons play, talk guns with his sons even while i was in the background rolling my eyes, took them to the shooting range, dance recitals, would sit through three hour dance recitals for his girls, and then drive three hours to guard drill.” Wendy said.

“Lee Weber changed the world for so many different people, but in our house it was little things. Lunch dates at school with him, practices, coming home in the front door and all my daycare kids yelling uncle lee is home, he is such a gentleman.”

You can find more information about Lee’s memorial services here. The family’s GoFundMe is available here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Mighty Corson Art Players theater reopens with social distancing

Updated: 11 hours ago
Mighty Corson Art Players theater reopens with social distancing

Community

Old Courthouse Museum’s new exhibit shows Downtown Sioux Falls history

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Old Courthouse Museum’s new exhibit shows Downtown Sioux Falls history

News

Brookings City Council votes to extend emergency ordinance

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT
The Brookings City Council has voted to stick with the current pandemic restrictions for another 60 days.

News

Sioux Falls woman competing in cross country ‘Great Grass Race’

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
A Sioux Falls woman is embarking on a cross country race on a lawnmower and she might need your help.

Latest News

News

Camp Leif Ericson welcomes in-person campers for first time in 2020

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
A lot of planning already goes into a summer camp, and even more is needed when a pandemic interrupts summer plans.

Community

10-year-old Sioux Falls girl takes on '50-yard challenge'

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
|
By Jenna LeMair
There’s a challenge that’s now gained support from over 100-thousand people world-wide. It’s called the 50 yard challenge, where kids offer their lawn moving service for free to 50 people in need.

Community

Sioux Falls paint studio goes virtual, attracts artists around the nation

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
When the pandemic ended classes in the studio, Buskohl welcomed students virtually and now has people painting together while being miles apart.

Community

Children's Inn holds Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:54 AM CDT
Did you know that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner? It happens - and it happens here, in our own community.

Community

Coronavirus concerns amid Independence Day celebrations

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The first half of 2020 has brought many challenges to people, and even America’s birthday cannot undermine the impact of COVID-19.

Community

Farm animals crash virtual meetings

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
If your virtual happy hours or conference calls are getting a little repetitive during this pandemic, one family farm in Garretson is hoping to spice up those conference calls with a little visit from a furry friend.