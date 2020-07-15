Advertisement

2021 New Year’s Day Rose Parade canceled for coronavirus

The Pasadena Celebrates 2020 float passes spectators at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
The Pasadena Celebrates 2020 float passes spectators at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The 2021 Rose Parade has been canceled because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on planning for the New Year’s Day tradition and the risk of spreading infections among its huge audience and participants, organizers said Wednesday.

The Pasadena, California, Tournament of Roses Association said the decision was put off until organizers were certain that safety restrictions would prevent staging of the 132nd parade.

Planning for the Rose Bowl college football game that traditionally follows the parade is continuing, the association said.

The parade is held every Jan. 1 except when New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday and the event is pushed to Jan. 2.

Since its inception in 1891, the parade has only not occurred during the wartime years of 1942, 1943 and 1945, the association said.

“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” Bob Miller, the 2021 president of the association, said in a statement.

The event is people-intensive, starting with hundreds of members of the association.

Thousands of spectators normally jam the 5-mile (8-kilometer) parade route through Pasadena, some camping out overnight on sidewalks to ensure a good view.

For days ahead of time, volunteers work to decorate the flower-laden floats that are the trademark of the parade.

There are also marching bands from across the nation and around the world and equestrian units that not only take part in the parade but in other events.

The association said a feasibility report by public health experts from the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine found that even with intensive efforts to ensure social distancing and use of face coverings the event would be a high-risk environment for spread of the virus.

It noted that many attendees would be in high-risk groups such as older people and that national and international travel could cause two-way transmission of infections.

Preparation for each parade normally begins during the preceding February.

“In addition to the advance planning required by our band and equestrian units, the construction of our floats takes many months and typically requires thousands of volunteers to gather in ways that aren’t in compliance with safety recommendations and won’t be safe in the coming months,” said David Eads, the executive director and CEO.

The association said it was working with broadcast partners and sponsors on an alternative celebration and promised details in the coming weeks.

The Jan. 1 Rose Bowl football game would be a college football playoff semifinal.

“While the safety and well-being of the student athletes, university personnel and fans is our top priority, we remain hopeful that the Granddaddy of Them All will take place on New Year’s Day,” Eads said.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Post reports misconduct allegations against DC NFL team

Updated: moments ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The Washington Post reported that 15 female former employees of the city’s NFL franchise said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team.

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

National Politics

After Trump campaign swap, questions — and Kushner — remain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
President Donald Trump’s campaign shakeup was meant to reassure nervous Republicans, but it's unlikely to do much to alter the day-to-day operations, which are run by Jared Kushner.

National

Utility’s power lines caused huge 2019 California wildfire

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fire officials say Pacific Gas & Electric transmission lines sparked a wildfire last year in Northern California that destroyed hundreds of homes and led to the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people.

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

Latest News

News

Sanford International plans to welcome fans amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Sanford International says it’s continuing to plan to have fans at this year's event. The PGA Tour announced there will be no fans at any tournament until September, which is just before the Champions Tour comes to Sioux Falls.

Coronavirus

Virus prompts drastic measures in Texas as death toll grows

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

National

Black Lives Matter billboard placed next to Confederate flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
A Black Lives Matter sign now fills a billboard next to a big Confederate flag that greets people coming into a small town outside Raleigh, thrilling some community organizers and angering the property owner.

National

CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

Updated: 2 hours ago
The federal ban on cruise ships operating in U.S. territory is being extended through September.

News

Outdoor classroom coming to John Harris Elementary

Updated: 3 hours ago
Construction for a new outdoor classroom is underway at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.

National

‘Golden Girls’ house is for sale, but it’s not in Florida

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s not in South Florida. You can find it in Brentwood, California.