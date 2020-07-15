City of Brandon prepares to welcome back racing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the new purchase of Huset’s Speedway, the city of Brandon is preparing to welcome race fans back to the community next month.

Brandon Mayor Paul Lundberg said, “One word is excitement, everybody’s excited.”

Huset’s Speedway has been a staple of the Brandon community for many years, and Mayor Lundberg says it’s a good thing to have racing coming back.

“Can’t help but be anything but a positive for our community, its iconic relationship with the city, and getting that back into our city is a good thing. It’s going to boost the local economy and help our businesses,” he said.

It is no doubt that 2020 has been challenging for many communities due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and Mayor Lundberg considers races restarting a win for not only the community but it’s businesses.

“We need a win, and this is a win for our community and our businesses. With Coronavirus and stuff our local entertainment venues, restaurants, bars and that type of situation, has taken a hit; they had to of and this is a big win because they will draw some of that business back in,” Lundberg said.

Races are expected to return to the racetrack in early August.

Just down the road from the dirt track is 212 The Boiling Point. The bar and restaurant has Huset’s history all over its walls and staff say their customers are ready for racing.

“I’ve had a lot of people ask me about it, and some people haven’t heard about it and I mention it and everybody is ready for those races to start for sure,” said General Manager Meghan Agar.

With the first race scheduled for August 2nd, the City of Brandon and its businesses have just a few weeks to prepare for race fans to be back in town.

