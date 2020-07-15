Advertisement

Floyd family sues Minneapolis officers charged in his death

This combination of photos shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Minnesota Department of Corrections/CNN)
This combination of photos shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Source: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Minnesota Department of Corrections/CNN) (WOWT)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Attorneys for George Floyd’s family have filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis and the four police officers charged in his death.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Minnesota alleges that the officers violated Floyd’s rights when they restrained him and that the city allowed a culture of excessive force, racism and impunity to flourish in its police force.

Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin and the three other officers face criminal charges.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

News

Sanford International plans to welcome fans amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Sanford International says it’s continuing to plan to have fans at this year's event. The PGA Tour announced there will be no fans at any tournament until September, which is just before the Champions Tour comes to Sioux Falls.

News

Outdoor classroom coming to John Harris Elementary

Updated: 3 hours ago
Construction for a new outdoor classroom is underway at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.

News

Full Court Press: COVID Crisis airs at 7:00 p.m. on KDLT

Updated: 3 hours ago
We are continuing the conversation on COVID-19, with a one-hour special Thursday night, hosted by Full Court Press’ Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

Latest News

National

Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
A breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public, experts said Thursday.

News

Willie Nelson postpones Brookings concert

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Willie Nelson fans will have to wait a little longer to see his next performance in South Dakota.

News

Iowa men’s basketball to return to Sanford Pentagon this season

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa basketball is returning to Sioux Falls this year.

News

Union Gospel Mission puts out call for men’s jeans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls shelter is calling on the community to help address its shortage of jeans.

Lee Weber's funeral

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weber, a deputy and National Guard veteran, was laid to rest Thursday.

Coronavirus

Walgreens, Target, Publix join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.