Funeral for deputy who drowned saving son to be held Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Funeral services will be held Thursday morning for a Pierre man who drowned in the Missouri River over the Independence Day weekend.

Lee Weber’s funeral will be at 10 a.m. at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater.

In anticipation of a large crowd, Pierre Police chief Jason Jones asked the city commission for approval to block off Missouri Avenue from Poplar to Central from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. to allow designated vehicles to park.

Members of law enforcement and the South Dakota National Guard are taking turns standing vigil at the Isburg Funeral Home until the service as part of a “Casket Watch” for deputy and former National Guard member.

Due to COVID-19, the number of people allowed at one time during visitation in the Isburg Funeral Chapel this afternoon will be restricted. Masks are required.

Weber jumped into the river July 3 to save his eight-year-old son who had fallen from a moving boat. The child was saved by a nearby boater. Weber wasn’t wearing a life jacket and was swept away by the river’s current. His body was found the afternoon of July 9.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Weber’s family. It says donations will be used to assist with memorial expenses, daily expenses that come with raising six children and future educational expenses. In addition to the fundraising website, the Lee Weber Memorial Account has been established at BankWest.

