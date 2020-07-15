Pierre’s outdoor movies at Steamboat Park return Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family-friendly event is returning to Pierre this week.

Movies in the Park begin Thursday with the film “Over the Hedge.” It will begin around 9:30 p.m. at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater.

Organizers say the event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, seating, and bug spray.

The opening night of Movies in the Park is sponsored by CommTech and the City of Pierre Recreation Department.

If you can’t make it to Movies in the Park this week, you have two other chances.

On July 23, Movies in the Park will feature Hocus Pocus. Start time is approximately 9:15 p.m. Then on July 30, Movies in the Park will feature The Goonies. That movie is scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m.

