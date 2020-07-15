Advertisement

What’s up with Kanye West? Is Yeezy running for president or not?

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. West's own recently announced bid for the presidency may already be over, according to a new report.
Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House with President Donald Trump, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, in Washington. West's own recently announced bid for the presidency may already be over, according to a new report.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
(Gray News) – There are conflicting signals coming out of the Kanye West camp about his plans for a potential 2020 presidential run.

A report in New York Magazine’s The Intelligencer this week said the rapper was dropping his White House bid.

But on Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Election Board reported that West had filed his papers.

“Independent presidential candidate Kanye West has qualified for the General Election ballot in Oklahoma,” a tweet from the board said.

On July 4, West tweeted that he was “running for president of the United States,” setting off widespread speculation over whether his announcement was a publicity stunt.

West, however, claimed in a Forbes interview days later that he was sincere about his White House aspirations.

The Intelligencer quotes Steve Kramer, a “get-out-the-vote specialist” and an adviser to West, as claiming that West was “out” of the race after a short-lived attempt to get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina – an effort which involved paid and volunteer staff to gather signatures.

West has not yet announced whether he’s changed his mind on running.

