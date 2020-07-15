SDSU completes American Indian Student Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction is complete on South Dakota State University’s new American Indian Student Center.

The 12,000-square-foot-plus center is located on the north end of the Rotunda Green between Abbott Hall and Harding Hall.

Dakota Radio Group reports the $4.5 million center was built with $4 million from private donor funds and $500,000 from school and public lands cash.

SDSU President Barry Dunn says it will be a “home away from home” for Native American students, many of whom come from different backgrounds than most students.

The facility includes office space, meeting rooms, multipurpose rooms, technology resources and student support space.

