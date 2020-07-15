Advertisement

Sioux Falls man under investigation for human trafficking following sex sting operation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a man for possible human trafficking charges after a sex-sting operation led to his arrest on prostitution charges.

Officers arrested 47-year-old Willie Charles Whitman Tuesday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating the case in mid-June when they received a report of a sign in southwest Sioux Falls offering a massage at a price that was “extremely low” compared to legitimate massage therapists. A few days later, police received a tip from someone who went to the massage parlor saying they were offered “special” services, though that person declined the offer.

The affidavit identified the business as Yin Yang Asian Relaxation Spa. Detectives soon learned Whitman was listed as the owner of the business.

Police began conducting surveillance at the business. On June 21, officers saw Whitman pick up two women at the parlor. The officers followed him as he brought the women to a Sioux Falls hotel. Police later determined the women stayed at the hotel for only one night in a room paid for by Whitman.

On June 28, police performed a sting operation at the massage parlor. According to the affidavit, an undercover officer made arrangements for a massage at the parlor. During the massage, the female masseuse offered the officer special services. When the officer asked what she meant by special, the woman named different sexual acts, each with an additional charge. The officer declined the offer.

Detectives say Whitman had been outside the parlor during the operation. After the undercover officer left, Whitman entered the business, then left with the woman.

Whitman is facing charged with pimping and practicing massage without a license. Clemens said police are also investigating him for possible human trafficking.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

$1M in buried treasure is up for grabs across Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Engagement rings, precious coins, gold and silver are up for grabs.

News

Sanford International plans to welcome fans amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
The Sanford International says it’s continuing to plan to have fans at this year's event. The PGA Tour announced there will be no fans at any tournament until September, which is just before the Champions Tour comes to Sioux Falls.

News

Outdoor classroom coming to John Harris Elementary

Updated: 3 hours ago
Construction for a new outdoor classroom is underway at John Harris Elementary in Sioux Falls.

News

Full Court Press: COVID Crisis airs at 7:00 p.m. on KDLT

Updated: 3 hours ago
We are continuing the conversation on COVID-19, with a one-hour special Thursday night, hosted by Full Court Press’ Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik.

News

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalie Grim
Gray DC speaks to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D.) about how the new guidelines will impact North Dakota.

Latest News

National

Experts say Twitter breach troubling, undermines trust

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEN SOO
A breach in Twitter’s security that allowed hackers to break into the accounts of leaders and technology moguls is one of the worst attacks in recent years and may shake trust in a platform politicians and CEOs use to communicate with the public, experts said Thursday.

News

Willie Nelson postpones Brookings concert

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Willie Nelson fans will have to wait a little longer to see his next performance in South Dakota.

News

Iowa men’s basketball to return to Sanford Pentagon this season

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa basketball is returning to Sioux Falls this year.

News

Union Gospel Mission puts out call for men’s jeans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A Sioux Falls shelter is calling on the community to help address its shortage of jeans.

Lee Weber's funeral

Updated: 6 hours ago
Weber, a deputy and National Guard veteran, was laid to rest Thursday.

Coronavirus

Walgreens, Target, Publix join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 7 hours ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.