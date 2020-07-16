Advertisement

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Diamond gems and state champs in golf
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top plays from the week of July 6th-12th came from the diamonds and the golf course.

Joey Ostermeyer makes a terrific play at the hot corner to rob Renner and help lead the South Dakota Bulls to victory in the Post 307 invite.

Lincoln alum Logan Landon wastes no time re-acquainting himself with the Birdcage outfield on this diving catch against St. Paul.

Keaton Hartman made his own great grab to help Sioux Falls West snatch a win over rival East.

We hit the links next for a championship performance from Bryce Hammer at the SDGA Match Play championship. O’Gorman alum Bryce Hammer had a terrific weekend to take his first title.

As did SDSU’s Teresa Toscano, whose clutching putting secured a 2&1 championship match victory over Kali Trautman.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

Iowa men’s basketball to return to Sanford Pentagon this season

Updated: 6 hours ago
Iowa basketball is returning to Sioux Falls this year.

Pierre Trappers drop front end of two games series, 6-5

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Austin Goss
Trappers will look to even the series tonight at home.

New Huset’s owner excited about track’s future

Updated: 21 hours ago
The deal became final Tuesday and Tod Quiring is excited to own Huset's

St. Thomas is 10th member of Summit League

Updated: 21 hours ago
St. Thomas became the 10th member of the Summit League Wednesday

Mike Miller to coach son Mason

Updated: 22 hours ago
Mike Miller stepped down from his college coaching job in Memphis and will coach his sons in high school

Donaldson got in extra work during Pandemic

Updated: 22 hours ago
Josh Donaldson worked hard to stay ready during the pandemic

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 15th

Updated: 22 hours ago
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 15th

Pierre Trappers take double header, return home for series

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT
By Austin Goss
Pierre Trappers take series.

West Lyon slugs past Western Christian in playoffs and Pierre wins legion game at Harrisburg

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:37 AM CDT
West Lyon had the bats working in the 2-A playoffs and Pierre took game 1 from Harrisburg in legion baseball

Canaries rally past Dogs in Chicago

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:15 AM CDT
The Canaries trailed 4-1 in the 7th at Chicago Tuesday night and rallied to win