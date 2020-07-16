Billion Auto Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top plays from the week of July 6th-12th came from the diamonds and the golf course.

Joey Ostermeyer makes a terrific play at the hot corner to rob Renner and help lead the South Dakota Bulls to victory in the Post 307 invite.

Lincoln alum Logan Landon wastes no time re-acquainting himself with the Birdcage outfield on this diving catch against St. Paul.

Keaton Hartman made his own great grab to help Sioux Falls West snatch a win over rival East.

We hit the links next for a championship performance from Bryce Hammer at the SDGA Match Play championship. O’Gorman alum Bryce Hammer had a terrific weekend to take his first title.

As did SDSU’s Teresa Toscano, whose clutching putting secured a 2&1 championship match victory over Kali Trautman.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week

